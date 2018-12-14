Henderson County Man Arrested, Facing Sodomy Charges

A 20-year-old man is arrested in Henderson County in connection to a sodomy charge. Authorities say they arrested Austin Cates Friday afternoon at 580 Lovers Lane for sodomy in the first degree.

Authorities say he’s also facing a sex abuse charge for an encounter with a child younger than 12 years old.

Cates is also accused of terroristic threatening for allegedly threatening the arresting officer and trying to run.

Sheriff’s deputies says Cates is accused of sodomizing and sexually abusing the child over the summer and they believe it happened more than once.

