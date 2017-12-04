Henderson County Magistrate Files for Eighth Term

Henderson County Magistrate Charles Alexander (D-District 3) is filing for re-election. Alexander is the longest-serving current member of the Henderson County Fiscal Court. He was first elected to the panel in 1992, and has served seven terms and wants to complete another four-year term.

Alexander was raised in Henderson County and graduated from UK with an Animal Science degree. After college he went to work full-time on the family farm near Smith Mills.

