Henderson County Library Will Hold Food For Fines Program

There’s a way you can help others while clearing up those overdue library fines. The Henderson County Public Library is hosting Food for Fines this month. This program will run from Wednesday, November 1st through Tuesday, November 21st.

During that time, the library will accept non-perishable, non-expired, and unopened canned or boxed food items.

In return, the library will reduce fines and fees by two dollars for each donated item.

All of the donated items will be donated to various food pantries in Henderson.

