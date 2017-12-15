Henderson County Judge-Executive Filing For Reelection

Henderson County Judge-Executive, Brad Schneider, is filing for reelection. In March 2016, Schneider was appointed judge-executive after Hugh McCormick died from complications of surgery in February 2016and elected to the position last fall.

In 2016, Schneider faced McCormick’s widow, Tine, in the general election for the right to finish McCormick’s unexpired term.

Schneider won with 61.8% of the vote and will serve through 2018. He said he is filing for reelection because of what he has accomplished during his tenure and wants to serve a full four-year term.

If elected, Schneider says he would like to pull the county out of the financial crisis it’s in following Hugh’s administration. He said he would like to improve the growth of the local economy.

Schneider was born in Atlanta and raised in Tucson, AZ, and Garden Grove, CA. He received his bachelor’s degree in communications at the University of Evansville.

In 2009, Schneider was named president of the Henderson-Henderson County Chamber of Commerce and helped lead the effort to merge the chamber with Northwest Kentucky Forward, a regional economic development organization, creating KYNDLE in 2014.

Schneider was named Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executive of the Year in 2015. He’s a board member of Kentuckians for Better Transportation, a statewide infrastructure advocacy group, and is a member of the executive committee of the Green River Area Development District board of directors.

