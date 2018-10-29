Henderson County Jail Replaces Visits With Video Calls

Henderson County Jail authorities are pulling the plug on in-person visits. Jail authorities are implementing a video chat system for inmate visitations this week.

Starting Monday in-person meetings are no longer allowed. Anyone wanting to visit inmates has to have an account with Telmate and must schedule their visit online.

Kiosks at the jail can be used for the visits. The new service also allows people to video chat from home on their own devices.

Comments

comments