Henderson County Humane Society Under Quarantine

The Henderson County Humane Society isn’t allowing people to adopt dogs for the next two weeks after seven puppies died earlier this week. The Humane Society says after those puppies died, they discovered the contamination of parvo, a potentially deadly virus for dogs.

Officials say they did everything they could to protect their dogs from the virus, but now their dogs are under quarantine after losing those seven puppies.

“It’s very hard. We’ve had these puppies since they were two weeks old. So it’s very hard to know that even though we did everything we could do here, they were still affected by this and they passed away,” says Angela Hagedorn, Executive Director of the Henderson County Humane Society.

Now they’re doing everything they can to fight this contamination. Officials say bleach is the only household item that can get rid of the disease.

“We’ve bleached our parking lot; we are bleaching our grass. We have decontaminated all of our lobby space and all of our public areas that are open because we are still open for cats,” says Hagedorn.

The Humane Society says this virus was brought in through an outside source. This virus can spread through direct and indirect contact.

“It can be that dog has contaminated feces is on the ground people can carry it on their shoes their clothes, it carries on human skin, and the only household product that gets rid of it is bleach,” says Hagedorn.

Although, parvo can be prevented.

“Getting those dogs vaccinated, we are lucky in Henderson we have five local vets so call up any of those vets and say ‘hey, I have a puppy, it needs to get its shots,'” says Hagedorn.

