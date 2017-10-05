Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson County Humane Society to Offer Discounted Adoption Rates October 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

The Henderson County animal shelter is at capacity and looking for families to adopt out an animal.

Now the shelter is offering some deals to help the animals find a home. There are dogs and cats up adoption.

Some of the animals are rescues from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

The Humane Society is offering 50 percent off adoption fees for any dog over one year, and any cat over six months.

That means dogs are $50 and cats are $25. The shelter is open Monday through Saturday.

Comments

comments