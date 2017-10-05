Henderson County Humane Society to Offer Discounted Adoption Rates
The Henderson County animal shelter is at capacity and looking for families to adopt out an animal.
Now the shelter is offering some deals to help the animals find a home. There are dogs and cats up adoption.
Some of the animals are rescues from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.
The Humane Society is offering 50 percent off adoption fees for any dog over one year, and any cat over six months.
That means dogs are $50 and cats are $25. The shelter is open Monday through Saturday.