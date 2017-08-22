Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson County Humane Society Looks to Improve Feral Cat Problem August 22nd, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Feral cats are a problem in many communities across the Tri-State. But, one humane society isn’t trying to necessarily take them off the streets.

With help from the Area Development District, the Henderson County Humane Society could spay and neuter feral cats in the county.

While an overpopulation of cats can be a nuisance, Henderson County Humane Society Executive Director Angela Hagedorn says, feral cats are an essential part of the community.

Feral cats even roam outside the humane society.

“They help provide a buffer between the wildlife,” said Hagedorn. “And rodent control and insect control.”

