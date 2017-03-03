Home Indiana Henderson County High School Senior Selected for Music for All Honor Band of America March 3rd, 2017 John Werne Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

Brant Ford, a senior band member at Henderson County High School, will travel to Indianapolis to rehearse and perform with the Music for All Honor Band of America this weekend.

Ford was notified in December that he had been selected for the ensemble after submitting a video audition. According to the director of bands at Henderson County High School, Adam Thomas, “Brant took the initiative himself to seek out this audition, prepare the music, and get accepted, which I think is very reflective of his incredible musicianship and drive.”

Ford, with the Honor Band of America, will perform music by John Williams, Claude Debussy and Modest Mussorgsky.

Michael Colburn, director of bands at Butler University and former director of the President’s Marine Band, will conduct the band.

The event is part of the Music for All National Festival. The festival takes place March 8th through March 11th in Indiana. The festival also includes an Orchestra of America and a Jazz Band of America.

For additional information, contact Adam Thomas at adam.thomas@henderson.kyschools.us.

