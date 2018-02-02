Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson County High School Releases Statement About Hoax Web Page February 2nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Henderson County High School has released a statement about an offensive image on what appeared to be a hoax web page. On February 1st, an offensive picture and written racist term appeared on what appeared to be the school’s website, but that was never actually on the website.

Henderson Police are working closely with district technology staff to investigate this incident. Additional officers have also been assigned to HCHS for the day.

The statement from HCHS reads, “This afternoon we became aware of a social media post that was shared showing the high school website with an offensive picture and information. We wanted to clarify that this post was never on our web.”

The safety of all Henderson County students and staff is a priority for both the school system and the Henderson Police Department.

Again this image was not on the Henderson County High School web page, it was on a fake web page.

