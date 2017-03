Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson County Girls Basketball Prepares for Fifth Straight Trip to Sweet 16 March 7th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Henderson, Kentucky, Sports Pinterest

Henderson County Girls Basketball (27-5) will make its fifth appearance in five years to the Sweet 16, which plays at BB&T Arena, which can seat 10,000 on Northern Kentucky University’s campus.

The Colonels will face Knott County Central Thursday at Noon.

Seniors Breanna Chester and Emma Lander discuss game plans to win a state title despite key injuries on the team.



