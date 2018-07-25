Henderson County Football Ready for Reitz Rematch

The Henderson County football team lost seven games last season and several skill players, but the Colonels are focusing on the returning players instead of what they cannot control.

That includes the majority of the offensive and defensive lines, with the former set to protect four-year starting quarterback Skip Patterson.

Despite losing all of their top wide receivers, Henderson will lean on Patterson and senior tight end Ian Pitt to provide some leadership in the huddle.

However, the team as a whole is looking forward to the first week of the season, where players can avenge a 41-0 loss to the Reitz Panthers.

