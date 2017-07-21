44News | Evansville, IN

Henderson County Dismisses Baseball Coach

July 21st, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky, Sports

Henderson County boys baseball will soon have a new head coach.

The school announced Friday that it parted ways with Nathan Isenberg the day before.

Isenberg led the Colonels for more than a decade.

“There was a personnel issue that had to be addressed and we are appreciative of the work and dedication Coach Isenberg gave to Henderson County High School over the last several years,” Superintendent Marganna Stanley said in a press release.

A new head coach is in the works for the Colonels.

The school made a point to mention in its statement that the decision to let go of Isenberg was not based on opposition from local parents.

