Henderson County Couple Arrested After Stolen Items Found At Home November 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A Henderson County couple are arrested after stolen items are found inside a home. Brandon Richmond and Christina Sutton are behind bars facing several charges.

On November 7th, Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 1078 North for reports of several items being stolen.

Deputies say about $4,500 worth of items were taken, including a boat. The next day, deputies found several of those stolen items at Brandon Richmond’s home on Busby Station Road.

While deputies were investigating, they say Christina Sutton, Richmond’s girlfriend, showed up. They arrested Sutton for driving on a suspended license and improper equipment.

A search warrant was issued to search the home for the stolen items. Deputies say they found Richmond inside his home and several drug-related items.

Richmond is charged with theft, criminal mischief, manufacturing meth, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Sutton is charged with driving on a suspended license and improper equipment.

