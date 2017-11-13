Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson County Coroner Identifies Body Found at Ellis Park November 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A body found Saturday morning near Ellis Park has been identified by the Henderson County Coroner’s Office. The victim is 23-year-old Donald Xavier Jackson Freels.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Evansville Police Department.

Sheriff Ed Brady says foul play is involved and the body could have been possibly dropped off on the state’s border.

Sheriff Ed Brady said, “We are moving forward with it slowly. We are working with Evansville’s Police Department by the victim being found right there near state lines, we always assume that there may be a connection with Evansville.”

This investigation is ongoing at this time.

