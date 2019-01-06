Henderson County Celebrates Judge Leslie Newman

Henderson County celebrated it’s newest member of the Judicial Branch.

An investiture ceremony was held for Leslie Newman, the 51st Judicial District Judge. Starting around 3, anyone could come and show their support. Judge Leslie Newman explains she is just like everyone, and just wants to do what’s right.

Leslie Newman explained, “Please remember on this day and after, that I am, as we all are, imperfect. But, I will try to seek wisdom, and do what is right.”

The celebration was held at Henderson County Judicial Center from 3 to 4 on Sunday afternoon.



