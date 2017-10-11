Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Company Receives Contract To Build Tactical Vehicle Transmissions October 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

The U.S. Department of Defense is giving a big contract to a company in Henderson. Clarke Power Services won a $17.6 million deal to build tactical vehicle transmissions.

The DOD plans to add several tactical vehicles to its fleet through this company.

These types of vehicles are often used in events like the recent hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

The deal paves the way for future collaboration between the U.S. government and Clarke Power Services.

