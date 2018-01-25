Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Company Designs Shirts For Marshall County Victims January 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

In the wake of the Marshall County shooting, one Henderson company is taking action. That company is printing ‘Marshall Strong’ shirts that will be given out all across western Kentucky. 44News reporter Jeff Goldberg spoke with officials at Elite Screen Printing where employees are working in the night creating shirts with meaning. They are making #MarshallStrong shirts in memorial of the tragedy there.

All proceeds from the shirts are going to Marshall County High School Family Resource. They are going to distribute the shirts to at least five of the counties in the area

Shirts will be at Friday night’s Webster County vs. Henderson County basketball game.



