Henderson Community Remembers Pulse Nightclub Victims

The Henderson community comes together to remember the lives lost a year ago, in the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting.

One year ago, Zion UCC in Henderson held a service to remember the 49 people killed in the nightclub shooting.

Now, a year later, they’re looking back hoping people can come together to prevent another tragedy from happening.

The shooting was a powerful event nationwide, especially in the LGBT community.

A year ago, Zion UCC was packed, filled with raw emotions.

Monday, the church was still filled, but the service wasn’t just to remember those who lost their lives at Pulse, but to discuss what can be done to move forward.

Lasting a little longer than an hour, it was broken into two parts, ‘We Remember’ and ‘We Resist.’

“You can’t dampen people’s spirit, you can’t. No longer can you tear a community apart by committing an act of violence,” said Kelley Coures, guest speaker. “What that does is bring those communities together and that’s what was demonstrated here tonight [Monday.]”

The pastor of Zion UCC wanted the event to also bring awareness to racial, domestic, and religious violence.



