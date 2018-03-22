Henderson Community Egg Hunt Canceled

The City of Henderson has canceled its Community Egg Hunt this weekend. Due to the forecast for rain beginning Friday and unpleasant temperatures, the City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department had to cancel the annual event. It was scheduled for March 24th at 10 a.m. at Community Park. Traditionally, the parks department hides 10,000 eggs for the hunt, and hosts an egg hunt for adults.

The Henderson County Parks Department has also canceled its Eggstravaganze egg hunt event on Saturday afternoon at the Henderson County Fairgrounds.

Comments

comments