Home Kentucky Henderson Community College Will Close Herron Center Building May 8th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

On July 1, 2018, Henderson Community College will close Herron Center Building in Morganfield, Kentucky. Henderson Community College President stated “HCC reviews it resources on an on-going basis. Recently, three actions have required college leadership to consider closing the Herron Center location. Union County Schools has asked that dual credit classes be moved to Union County High School to ensure a greater level of safety for students—and these classes make up the largest number of offerings at the Center. The Skills U (formerly Kentucky Adult Education) program will be moving to a new Union County site in July. And, the college continues to manage its budget to ensure the highest rate of return on investment of its resources. While dual credit classes and other services will continue, to best meet college and community needs the building will close.”

Henderson Community College will continue with their full schedule of dual credit class offered at Union High School for the next academic school year, along with welding classes at the Earle C. Clements Job Corps Center. The dual credit classes will be overseen and financially supported out of the College’s Henderson Campus. HCC remains committed to bringing the educational resources to the community.

Dr. Williams added, “Henderson Community College appreciates the partnership and support it receives from Union County Fiscal Court and Union County Schools. Discussions between the three organizations will determine the next ownership of the building.”

Comments

comments