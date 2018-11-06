Henderson Community College Partners with Multiple University Music Departments

Henderson Community College has announced a partnership with the University of Evansville, University of Louisville, and University of Kentucky music departments.

The Preston Arts Center will host multiple upcoming concerts from the universities listed above this year and next year.

The University of Evansville Music Department will present several performances throughout the Winter. On November 13th at 7:30PM, the UE Wind Symphony will present pieces by Beethoven and Tchaikovsky. They will return with pieces by Mozart and Shubert on February 26th at 7:30PM.

The UE opera department will present Mozart’s comedy Cosi Fan Tutte on March 29th & 30th at 7:30PM. In addition, the UE Jazz Band will present an evening of music by Count Basie in “Basically Basie” on March 2nd. This performance will follow the format of turning the Preston Center stage into a jazz club, with intimate seating near the band.

The award winning University of Kentucky Jazz Band will play Monday, December 17th at 7:00PM. The band will be on their way to Chicago to compete in the national jazz competition. There will be some holiday themed music mixed into their playlist for the competition. Admission is free, and donations of one canned food item to support the Christian Charities Food pantry will be taken at the door. To make the evening even more special, the Henderson High School Band will open the show.

The equally accomplished University of Louisville Jazz band they will be playing on January 26th at 7:00PM. Warm up your winter night with some hot jazz music. The Castle High School jazz band from Newburgh will open the concert.

Click here for ticket information on these upcoming performances.

