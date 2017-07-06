Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Community College Names Director of the Preston Arts Center July 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

The Henderson Community College Preston Arts Center announces its director. Eric Kerchner will begin as the center’s director Monday, July 10th.

Kerchner is an arts administrators with more than two decades of management experience, running center in Iowa, Ohio, North Carolina, Florida and Michigan. He’s served in different capacities with arts organizations such as Steppenwolfe Theatre Company in Chicago, Saddler’s Wells in London, the Williamstown Theatre Festival and the North Carolina Shakespeare Festival.

He received his undergraduate degree in theater studies from Wake Forest University then completed his Master’s in Culture, Policy and Management at City University, London in 2011.

Eric Kerchner said he’s looking forward to working with the college and community.

