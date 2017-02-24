Henderson Community College Holds Health Career’s Fair

Henderson Community College held a career fair to discuss current job openings and opportunities in the health care field. The event wrapped up just before 12 p.m. Students, staff and the public had the opportunity to meet with employers to talk about current job openings.

Some of the 24 employers included Methodist Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and Deaconess Health System. Life Enrichment Coach Stephanie Keese said, “You see all kinds of employers here and you can fill out applications, give them resumes, network with them and learn about the openings of their business.”

The free event was held at the Preston Arts Center on South Green Street in Henderson.

Comments

comments