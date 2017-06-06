Henderson Community College Dual Enrolls High School Students

Getting an education leads to success later in life. Some Kentucky high school students are getting a push forward as they work toward making their dreams a reality.

Henderson Community College is giving high school students from Henderson, Webster and Union County schools the chance to study at HCC full-time. Kids who join the program can get up to 15-college credits every semester, and they will be treated as actual college students during the program.

HCC announced the pilot program, Early College Academy, at a conference Tuesday. The school is accepting 20 students from every high school in each county. Organizers say it’s a great way to get a head start in university coursework.

HCC President Dr. Kris Williams said, “We’re doing Associative Science and Associative Arts Degrees. So those will lead to any career that looked towards having a Bachelor’s or a higher degree. In the future we will look at maybe some technical programs as well.”

The competition to get a spot in the program could be tough for some students. In addition to only taking 20 students from each high school, all students who participate must have at least a 3.0 GPA and meet certain benchmark scores on the ACT exam: English, 18; Math, 22; Reading, 20.

Orientation dates have been scheduled for the ECA students at Preston Arts Center on the HCC campus:

Henderson County: June 27th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Union County: June 15th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Webster County: June 22nd from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

