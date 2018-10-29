Henderson Community College Awarded Funding from Toyota Motor Manufacturing

Henderson Community College (HCC) has received a large donation to fund the school’s Early College Academy.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing awarded the generous gift to fund the program that gives Henderson County High School students a chance to earn a degree as they graduate from high school at limited cost to their families.

That degree goes directly to the workforce or transfers to a university. Students are challenged and successful in their learning and they further workforce and economic development in the County.

“We are thrilled with Toyota Motor Manufacturing’s generous gift! Because of this gift, our dream of providing scholarships to Early College students will come true. The long-term sustainment of student funding support systems depends on the collaboration between colleges, business and industry, and the community, and we are delighted to partner with Toyota. It is with gratitude, on behalf of the many students that this scholarship will assist, I accept this gift,” says Dr. Tiffany Evans, Interim President and CEO of HCC.

HCC says it is looking forward to serving more Henderson County High School Students, providing them with the education and skills they need to enter the workforce.

