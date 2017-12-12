Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Co. Woman Arrested After Allegedly Selling Meth To Informant December 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A Henderson County woman is behind bars after deputies say she sold methamphetamine to an undercover informant. 25-year-old Amber Walsh is charged with trafficking meth and possession of meth.

On December 10th, deputies arrested Walsh at her residence on Vayden Street just before 2 p.m. Deputies say Walsh sold about two grams of meth to an undercover informant for $130. The two were in the area of the Henderson boat ramp downtown.

Detectives recovered the suspected meth from the informant. Shortly after the drug transaction, they located Walsh inside Kelly’s Market at the corner of Meadow and Washington Street in Henderson.

Detectives say they found more meth in Walsh’s backpack and an unspecified amount of cash, including the money from the drug transaction.

Walsh is being held in the Henderson County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.

