Henderson Co. Water District Under Boil Advisory

Some customers in the Henderson Co. Water District are under a boil advisory.

Water District officials say that is due to water line construction that ended Wednesday.

The outage affects areas between the 14,000 block and 16,000 block of Highway 351.

Also, portions of Alves Ferry Road, Briscoe Benton Road, and Mason Landing Road are affected, along with all of Boswell Road, Bluff City Road, Spottsville Bluff City Road, Church Street, First Street and Second Street.

Residents should boil their water for five minutes before drinking or cooking. There may be cloudy or discolored water but officials say to run several cold water faucets until that clears up.

The boil order is in effect until further notice.

