Henderson Co. Tourist Commission’s Executive Director Resigns

there are some changes coming to the Henderson County Tourist Commission. The executive director of Henderson County Tourist Commission, Kyle Hittner, announced that she is leaving. This will be effective March 21st. Hittner says she will join the team at Field & Main Banks as the director of customer experience.

Kyle Hittner has served as the Tourist Commission’s executive director for the past three years.

There’s no word on who will replace Hittner as the executive director.

