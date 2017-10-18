Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Co. Students Take Part In Kentucky Safe Schools Week October 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Henderson County Schools are taking part in “Kentucky Safe Schools Week.” The week is all about putting a stop to bullying by making sure everyone can enjoy school and be treated with respect.

During this week every Kentucky student, teacher, and staff member will get involved in activities to reduce bullying.

Students are also encouraged to be a “silent hero.”

Kentucky Safe Schools Week coincides with the national campaign “America’s Safe Schools Week”. It’s sponsored by the National School Safety Center.

