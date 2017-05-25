Henderson Co. Students Raise $6,951 For The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Students of Henderson County Schools have raised $6,951 to help fund blood cancer research and provide help to thousands of patients and their families through The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Pennies for Patients program.

The LLS Student Series programs, are designed to teach children how to set and reach goals, and the value of community involvement. Students spent 3 weeks during the 2016-17 school year on programs they designed to raise funds to help bring about a world without blood cancers.

More than 14.5 million students and 850,000 educators in 28,000 schools across the U.S. participate annually.

Students have raised more than $288 million to fund breakthrough therapies and patient services, and more than $27 million in 2014-2015 alone.

For more information or to donate visit http://www.studentseries.org/kentucky-southern-indiana

