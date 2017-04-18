Henderson Co. Students to Participate in Statewide Chemistry Competition

Some tri-state students will show off their chemistry knowledge at a state competition next week. Four students, Jacob Fulcher, Gavin Connelly, Elise Hibbs, and Conner Hogan, from the Henderson area will participate in Kentucky’s You Be The Chemist Challenge state competition. The competition is set for Saturday, April 29th at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History at 10 a.m. This event is open to the public.

The You Be The Chemist Challenge is an academic question and answer competition created by the Chemical Educational Foundation (CEF). It is designed to motivate students between fifth and eighth grades to sharpen their chemistry knowledge and real-world applications.

Students compete for prizes at the local and state level, hoping to win the ultimate prize of a trip to Washington D.C. to vie for college scholarships.

This challenge program relies on partnerships between community members who seek to foster student engagement with science, including industry, schools, universities and community organizations.

Whoever wins the state competition will receive an expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in the National Challegne on June 19th. At the national level, state winners compete for the title of Challenge Champion and a total of $18,500 in college scholarships.

For more information, visit Chemistry Education.

