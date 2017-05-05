Henderson Co. Students to Participant in K-PREP Testing

Henderson County students in third through fifth grades will participate in Kentucky Performance Rating for Education Progress (K-PREP). Students will participant in K-PREP testing from May 8th through 12th.

Students in sixth through eighth grades will finish their final two days of K-PREP on Monday and Tuesday, May 8th and 9th. They will take assessments in reading, math, science, social studies, writing and language usage.

High school juniors will test in writing on Thursday, May 11th. The tests are a combination of multiple-choice questions and constructed responses.

Henderson County school officials ask parents to make sure their children get a good night’s rest, eat breakfast, and are on time to school each day.

Some tips to help succeed when taking these tests:

· Know when tests are scheduled.

· Schedule appointments or trips when students are not testing.

· Encourage your child to do his/her best on testing days.

· Remind your child of the importance of reading directions carefully and not rushing through a test.

Comments

comments