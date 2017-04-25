Henderson Co. Students Accepted into the 2017 Governor’s Scholar Program

Seven Henderson County High School students will participate in the 2017 Governor’s Scholar Program. The students chosen for the program include Katherine Bickers, Erin O’nan, Clarke Sights, Isabella Townsend, Zachary Beickman, Bryce Courtney, and Cole Privette.

The Governor’s Scholar Program is a summer residential program for outstanding high school students in Kentucky who are rising seniors. The program’s mission is to enhance Kentucky’s next generation of civic and economic leaders. Students who are selected attend the program for free.

This program began in 1983 as a result of Kentucky leaders’ concern that the state’s “best and brightest” were leaving the Commonwealth to pursue educational and career opportunities elsewhere.

The Governor’s Scholar Program is designed to encourage those students to stay in the Commonwealth for educational and career opportunities.

Students had to make an academic profile as well as their course load, GPA, one standardized test score, outline of extracurricular activities, a history of volunteer service, and a list of job positions held. Then students had to get a teacher recommendation along with an original writing entry.

