Henderson Co. Senior Class Holds Highest ACT Scores in District History

Senior Class Holds Highest ACT Scores in District History
August 30th, 2017

This year’s senior class at Henderson County High School scored the highest ACT scores in district history. The students who took the test in March as juniors scored well above the state average in all five areas.

The school district also says this was the highest percentage of students who scored above average in all five subject areas. Their math scores were up nine percent over last year’s exams while the other benchmark scores were up seven percent.

