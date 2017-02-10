Henderson Co. Schools Switch to Online Registration

Henderson County Schools are switching to online registration for the 2017-18 school year. Online registration will replace paper enrollment forms. School officials are hoping this system will be more streamlined for both parents and the district.

All parents and guardians must set up a Parent Portal account through Infinite Campus.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their specific school to get their Parent Portal activation key.

