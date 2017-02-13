Henderson Co. Schools to Participate in “Shadow a Student” Challenge

Henderson County Schools are participating in “Shadow a Student Challenge”. It’s the Stanford University’s School of Design’s national challenge, where school leaders come together to “walk in the shoes” of their students. The national challenge runs through Friday, February 17th. Educators will follow one student for a day.

This challenge is open to all school leaders, at any school, anywhere. It’s designed to amplify the practice of shadowing, create a community of leaders driven to make change in their schools, and support them to take action toward deeper learning.

Last year more than 1,600 school leaders signed up in 50 states and 26 countries. For more information, visit Shadow a Student Challenge.

