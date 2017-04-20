44News | Evansville, IN

Henderson Co. Schools Move to Online Registration

April 20th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

Before this school year ends one district in Kentucky is already thinking about next year. For the first time Henderson County Schools are moving entirely online for their registration.

Parents and guardians will be able to register students using the Infinite Campus Parent Portal located at the district’s website.

Once a child is registered their information will roll over to the next year, streamlining the process.

Registration opens on April 24th. School officials say it should take half an hour to complete.

For more information, visit Henderson Co. Schools.

