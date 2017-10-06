Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Co. Schools Make Adjustments For School Buses Traveling On Spottsville Bridge October 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Henderson County School officials say they have made adjustments for school buses traveling over the Spottsville Bridge. On Thursday, a bridge inspection found failing steel structures. The new restriction affects heavy farm equipment, large commercial vehicles and trucks.

The school system says Type A buses, which are six tons will be able to use the bridge.

Regular bus operations will resume after fall break when students return to school on October 16th.

