Henderson Co. Schools Hosts Prime Time Family Reading Program

Many people watch TV in prime time but an event held Tuesday was designed to get area families into a different habit. Henderson County schools hosted the Prime Time Family Reading Program which kicked off Tuesday.

The program is aimed at kids ages five to 10. It’s made up of a six week series of reading and discussion about things like fairness, courage, and determination.

Each Tuesday, families will gather with a storyteller to explore different books and lessons. It’s something organizers say will help give those kids a better start.

Henderson County School employee Megan Mortis says, “We also give away free books to the students, lots of free giveaways and just really instill in them a love of reading”

The program will be held at the Henderson County Schools Professional Development Center, which is next to the Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center. Dinner is provided every evening and books and giveaways are provided each week for families.

