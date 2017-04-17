Random Drug Testing Approved for Some Henderson Co. Students

In a 4 to zero vote, the Henderson County School System approves random drug testing for certain groups of students. Any middle or high school student who participates in sports, extra-curricular activities or any student who drives to school will be eligible for random drug testing.

That means these students could be randomly selected, at any time, starting in the 2017-2018 school year.

The estimated cost of the program is between $18,000 and $22,000 annually. Board members expect an average of 576 drug screens per year.

