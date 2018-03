The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning to close a section of KY 1078 in Henderson County. Kentucky 1078 will be closed between the 11 and 12 mile markers to allow crews to replace a cross drain north of the Zion community.

The cross drain replacement is expected to take place Monday, April 2nd from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will not be any marked detours.

