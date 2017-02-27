Henderson Co. Receives $970K Community Development Grant

Efforts to bring 50 jobs to Henderson County take another step forward. Kentucky state officials approved $970,000 block grant for the purchase and lease of equipment to Hansens Aluminum, a South African automotive parts maker, for the development of a 75,000-square-foot facility.

Hansens’ investment totals $18.3 million for the acquisition of 10.3 acres of land, construction of the building and procurement of equipment. The company projected this expansion will create up to 50 jobs.

Construction is set to begin in April and the plant could produce automotive parts by the end of the year. It will supply customers throughout the United States and Mexico.

This manufacturing facility will be the first Foreign Direct Investment in Kentucky by a South African company.

