Henderson Co. Precinct to Have Wet/Dry Vote Tuesday

The decision on whether a well-known winery in Henderson County can continue selling wine will be made Tuesday.

Farmer and Frenchman is located in the Anthoston precinct, and because of missing maps from the 1940s, it’s considered a dry part of the county.

There are fewer than a thousand voters who can weigh in on the referendum asking whether voters are in favor of selling alcohol at a small farm winery or wineries.

A simple yes or no answer from voters decides whether the Farmer and Frenchman can continue operating in the area.

Anyone registered to vote in the precinct can do that at the Bellfield Baptist Church which is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Comments

comments