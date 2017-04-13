Henderson Co. Officials Discuss Fair Housing Issues

Henderson County officials are discussing your rights when it comes the landlord-tenant relationship. At luncheon, Henderson City and County officials gathered to talk about which rights landlords have, what they can do with their tenants, and they also spoke about the rights of guide animals in rental properties.

Mary Ann Taylor and Liandrea Goatley from the Kentucky Commission of Human Rights will speak and answer questions on Fair Housing issues. One of the manin topics was about not banning service animals, although other animals can be off limits.

Emotional assistance pets are also not allowed to be banned from rental properties.

Comments

comments