Henderson Co. Man Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges

A Henderson man is arrested on child exploitation charges. Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 48-year-old Richard Myers Jr. Wednesday as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

KSP Electronic Crime Branch launched the investigation on March 26th after discovering Myers purchasing files of child sexual exploitation online and storing them on his electronic devices. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Myers Jr. is charged with 99 counts of possession of child exploitation. Each charge is punishable by one to five years in prison.

He is lodged in the Henderson County Jail.

Police say this investigation is ongoing

