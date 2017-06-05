Henderson Co. Library to Hold ‘Food for Fines’ Program

An area library will be helping the community this summer. The Henderson County Public Library is hosting the second annual ‘Food for Fines’ program. The program will run through Sunday, June 18th.

Instead of paying late fees, residents can donate non-perishable, unopened canned or boxed food items to the library. These donations will serve as a payment for the late fees. All of the food items will be donated to the Salvation Army.

HCPL will forgive up to $2 in late fees per food item.

Comments

comments