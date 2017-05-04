Henderson Co. High School Ranks 31st in Kentucky

One tri-state school earns a silver medal recognition for its performance on state assessments. U.S. News and World Reports ranks Henderson County High School 31st in Kentucky. These rankings are based the school’s performance on state-required tests and how well the school prepares its students for college.

HCHS is one of 35 schools in Kentucky that earned a silver medal recognition. These rankings include data on more than 22,000 public schools nationwide and the District of Columbia.

Schools were awarded gold, silver or bronze medals based on their performance on state assessments and how well the school prepares students for college.

Other tri-state schools that made the list include Daviess County High School at #22, Apollo High School at #32, Madisonville-North Hopkins High School at #33, Dawson Springs Jr. High School at #54 and Webster County High School is ranked at #62.

