Henderson Co. High School to Perform Beauty and the Beast

It’s a tale as old as time. Not only did Beauty and the Beast Hit the big screen, but high schoolers from Henderson County are putting on their own rendition of the musical.

This is the fourth consecutive spring musical by the Henderson Co. High School Fine Arts Department. Other musical’s include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Music Man and Bye Bye Birdie.

The musical will be shown at 7 p.m. from Thursday, March 23rd through Saturday, March 25th and Sunday, March 26th at 2 p.m. in the Henderson Co. High School auditorium.

Tickets are $10 for general admission. Tickets will be sold at the door.





