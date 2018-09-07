Henderson Co. Graduate Ane Crabtree is Up For an Emmy

One Henderson County High School graduate has risen to the top of her field. Ane Crabtree graduated attended in the 1980s and has now turned into one of the most in-demand costume designers in the world.

Born in South Dakota and raised in Kentucky, Crabtree studied arts at the University of Evansville, then transferred to Harlaxton College in Lincolnshire, England and fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

Crabtree is up for a Creative Art Emmy for her work as the costume designer for the hit Hulu show the Handmaid’s Tale. Crabtree says she has a singular focus for the show but has a team of up to 30 people handmaking each costume they use.

One her costumes on the show, the Handmaid’s classic red robe and white bonnet, has reverberated with people across the globe and has been used as a symbol of protest.

“I’m hearing about the show from other people you know from people who have written to me on social media or women in other countries that feel like I’m holding a mirror up to their lives and I’m understanding someone else’s view of a show that we created it’s very surreal and it’s very beautiful,” says Crabtree.

The Creative Emmys are handed out Saturday and the award show will air on the FXX Channel the following Saturday, September 15th at 7 central.

